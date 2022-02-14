Rams S Eric Weddle 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

Eric Weddle is, once again, calling it a career.

Weddle said Sunday night after helping the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI that he is retiring. He also said that he needs surgery on his pec, which he tore in the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The decision to retire, he said, was “pretty much set in stone” before the Super Bowl even kicked off.

Eric Weddle: “I’m re-retiring.” He also said “surgery soon.” On his Pec. pic.twitter.com/28LoEVnPYv — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 14, 2022

“It’s not in very good shape,” Weddle said of his pec, via USA Today’s Josina Anderson. “[I’ll have] surgery soon. Well worth it, though.”

Weddle retired initially in February 2020, capping what was then a 13-year career in the league. But then last month, Weddle signed with the Rams — whose secondary was in need of a lot of help.

Safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Rams’ regular-season finale, and safety Taylor Rapp was in concussion protocol at the time.

Weddle finished with five total tackles in the Super Bowl, and had 18 total with the Rams this postseason. The 37-year-old was initially drafted in the second round of the 2007 draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he spent the first nine years of his career before a short stint in Baltimore and then his one season with the Rams in 2019. In total, he had 1,197 total tackles and 29 interceptions in his career.

Weddle took a hit against Bengals running back Joe Mixon early in the game, which tore his pec. It’s unclear how bad that injury is.

Though at this point, with his first Super Bowl ring — and second championship — of his career now in hand, Weddle isn’t worried about it.

“Over the last 15 years, certain things had to happen for me to be in this moment,” he said. “To finish it off the way we did, it’s really just something you hear out of a book or a story, a fiction fairy tale that you only wish your name would be a part of it. Lucky me, it’s about me, and I’m a world champion."