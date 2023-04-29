Los Angeles Rams draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have no first round pick and a lot more questions this offseason compared to last season.

LA still has a large number of picks in this weekend's 2023 NFL Draft, including three in Day 2. Matthew Stafford's health will likely have a bigger impact in 2023 than any player they will draft on Friday or Saturday.

Here's the Rams' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft picks

2nd Round, No. 36 overall | Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Avila was highly regarded as the second-best guard in the class, and you can see why. He likes to play to contact. If he can improve in sustaining blocks and keeping hand control, he can play in the NFL for a decade.

3rd Round, No. 77 overall (from New England via Miami) | Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: The Rams can set the quick-twitch Vols edge rusher on the end of the line of scrimmage and let him chase quarterbacks from Day 1.

3rd Round, No. 89 overall (from NY Giants) | Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: I want Turner to succeed, so that undersized linemen can continue to get credit. But I'm unsure that he has the strength to be a long-term contributor in the NFL.

4th Round, No. 128 overall (from NY Giants) | Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Instant grade: C-minus

5th Round, No. 161 overall (from Dallas via Houston) | Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Instant grade: C-plus

5th Round, No. 174 overall (compensatory; from Las Vegas via Houston) | Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 175 overall (compensatory; from Tampa Bay) | Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 177 overall (compensatory) | Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Instant grade: B

6th Round, No. 182 overall | Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, TCU

Instant grade: A-minus

