Los Angeles Rams’ coach Sean McVay ‘really pleased’ with Stetson Bennett’s improvement

Former two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett missed much of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams after he was place on the non-football illness list last season. Now, Bennett has returned to the Rams and is impressing head coach Sean McVay.

“There were some opportunities where Stetson came in,” said McVay. “I was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, like I mentioned, his attention in the meetings and then when he got his opportunities, whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even in some of the team periods, they’re taking steps in the right direction,”

Bennett is expected to be Los Angeles’ quarterback No. 3 this season behind projected starter Matthew Stafford and projected back-up Jimmy Garoppolo. Bennett could be the Rams’ quarterback No. 2 for the first two games of the year with Garoppolo suspended.

Rams Wire highlights that Los Angeles may have a decision to make on Bennett entering Week 3.

“Because Garoppolo will be on the suspended list, he won’t take up a roster spot, either, making it almost certain that Bennett will make the 53-man roster out of camp,” said Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. “Whether he stays on the roster after Garoppolo is activated is the bigger question.”

The good news for Bennett is that he will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself. Bennett should see a lot of action for Los Angeles this preseason.

