Los Angeles Rams, Chargers announce schedules for upcoming NFL season

The NFL schedule release has become an arms race in recent years as the social media crews for each of the 32 teams seek to come up with the funniest, most creative ways to announce the upcoming slate of games.

The two Los Angeles teams went all out for the event.

The Rams wrote a love letter to L.A. with an animated video of a lowrider car drifting through the region and paying visits to some of the location that the team will play road games in this fall. Notable homages in their video included N.W.A., “Grand Theft Auto” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Their regular season schedule is as follows:

The Chargers, on the other hand, took a more playful approach to their schedule release.

Their video was created entirely using the popular video game “The Sims,” and they filled it with jabs toward rivals, like dressing the Las Vegas Raiders fan as a clown. The team also made topical jokes about their opponents, like giving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a private jet and ribbing the Atlanta Falcons for paying a quarterback more than $100 million and drafting another with a top-10 pick in the same offseason.

Justin Herbert

They even tossed in a hilarious poke at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his recent commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he congratulated graduates while telling women that they should find meaning in being “homemakers.” The Chargers ended the video by showing a video-game version of Butker making some food in a kitchen.

Their regular season schedule is as follows:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.