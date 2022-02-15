How the Los Angeles Rams beat the “Dream Team” curse, and actually built one

If it was easy to buy a championship, it would happen far more often. That it doesn’t happen far more often isn’t from a lack of effort on those owners, executives, and coaches who decide to throw all kinds of money and draft capital at their roster problems.

“Dream teams” are nightmares more often than not. What you usually wind up with is salary cap purgatory and a long loss of draft picks that can impact your franchise for years after the failed attempt.

So how did the Los Angeles Rams get away with it? After all, that’s what they did, right? Spending all those picks on Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford? Mortgaging their futures by trading for short-term gap players who may or may not work out?

That’s the surface version. In truth, the Rams’ approach was risky and unconventional, but it worked with a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals for a number of reasons, and it’s not just the big-ticket stuff.

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were always in on the long-term ramifications of the short-term fixes, and that has been all the difference.

“I think when you break through, at that point, there is your window,” Snead recently told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “What are you going to do with it, how are you going to take advantage of it? How can you make it last, how can you make the most of it?

“The math says you should probably start thinking a little bit differently than the other 31 about the bets you make once you get there. Is it better to stay and pick late in the first round because we are a team that wins, or is it better to use that pick for a top-5 talent like Jalen, who has lived up to the billing?

“If it’s inevitable, make it immediate.”

The Rams have been questioned for their immediacy, but they won Super Bowl LVI because of their philosophy — a mindset that permeates every aspect of the organization, and allowed this team to be built the right way from top to bottom.

How did the Rams beat the odds? By playing their own game to perfection.

Their big risks worked out.

Over the last few seasons, there have been five instances in which one team traded two of their future first-round picks for a player. In 2018, the Raiders traded edge defender Khalil Mack to the Raiders for 2019 and 2020 first-round picks. In 2019, the Dolphins sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans for 2020 and 2021 first-round picks. In 2020, the Seahawks traded 2021 and 2022 first-round picks to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams. There were other picks and players involved in these trades, but that’s the headline stuff.

Then, there were the two big trades the Rams made — the first happened when they sent 2020 and 2021 first-round picks to the Jaguars for Ramsey in 2019.

“You’re always going to ask yourself the question of, is it best to utilize draft picks to either move up and get who you actually, you obviously would assume would be a player with high potential or a higher projection, but again, it’s still a projection,” Snead said when the Ramsey trade happened.

Then, last January, the Rams sent 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff, to the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

In retrospect, the Rams understood the value of these players, and when to go for them. At the time of the Ramsey trade, they were coming off a Super Bowl berth, and Ramsey was the gifted but disgruntled cornerback in Jacksonville. Snead and McVay understood how Ramsey could be a force multiplier in their defense, and that’s what has happened.

In the wake of Super Bowl LVI, the Stafford trade speaks for itself from the Rams’ side. Stafford’s fourth-quarter, game-winning touchdown drive showed that he indeed is the kind of quarterback you win because of, not just with — and when you have one of those quarterbacks, the future can be your oyster. McVay knew exactly where Goff’s ceiling was (about an inch above his head), and he also knew that without a better quarterback, another Super Bowl would require everybody else to play at the highest possible level. Because having an average quarterback gives you no margin for error.

The Tunsil/Stills trade washed out in the Texans’ culture of dysfunction. The Bears got Mack on the wrong side of the talent curve. The Seahawks made a mistake with Adams that they’ve made before in shiny first-round pick trades they made for Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham — they love the raw skills of the player, and they’ll figure out where to put him later. That doesn’t generally work, and it hasn’t with Adams. The Seahawks also thought they were a player or two from their own return to a Super Bowl, when nothing could have been further from the truth.

The Rams bet boldly, but they were counting the house. They also understood that Stafford and Ramsey were undervalued assets in subpar situations. They also were able to utilize these star players in their schemes. Which was also the case with the team’s less spectacular — but equally important — signings and trades.

Their low-ball signings and trades were exceptional.

(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

When you look at the players who set the Rams up for this particular Super Bowl run, it’s not just the flashy free agents and trades. Von Miller, who had two sacks and six total pressures in Super Bowl LVI, came from the Broncos in a trade that cost the Rams second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft. Odell Beckham Jr. came cheap after the Browns released him; he signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal which gave him further incentives after the championship; Beckham was ripping the Bengals’ defense to shreds before he suffered a torn ACL in the game.

Running back Sony Michel, who scored the only touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams, was unwanted in Foxboro in 2021, and the Pats traded him for low 2022 picks. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson signed a two-year, $17 million deal in 2020, and he’s become the team’s best run-stopper.

“Everybody talks about our ‘star power’ here, the big names, the guys who have made Pro Bowls and All-Pros and been successful throughout their NFL career,” Ramsey said during Super Bowl week. “But we have guys who don’t get as much recognition, but they do their job. They excel in their roles week in and week out… Whoever you want to call a ‘star’ on this team, we can’t carry this team by ourselves.”

Yes, the Rams have an “all in, right now” strategy, but that doesn’t mean they’re just throwing money at guys with no good reason. They’re just as good at bargain shopping as they are with the big-ticket stuff.

They win in the late rounds of the draft.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

If you’re going to give up all those first-round picks for premium players, you’d better hit big in the late rounds of the draft to fill out your roster with the glue/depth guys required to win a championship. And the Rams have done far better here than you may think. Stealing Cooper Kupp with the 69th pick in the 2017 draft is the most obvious win, but when you look at their draft picks from the third round down since 2017 (McVay’s and Snead’s first season together), there are all kinds of guys who were of considerable import to the Rams’ Super Bowl plans.

Greg Gaines, who became an indispensable part of that defensive front as a pass-rushing nose tackle, was selected with the 134th pick (fourth round) in the 2019 draft. Cornerback David Long Jr., the NFL’s best slot defender in the postseason, was a third-round pick (79th overall) in that same year. Darrell Henderson, the Rams’ versatile pass-catching back, was taken with the 70th pick in that same draft. Receiver Van Jefferson and running back Cam Akers, both future stars, were taken in the second round of the 2020 draft. Starting tight end Tyler Higbee was a fourth-round pick in 2016. Nick scott, who has become a fine and underrated safety, was a steal in the seventh round back in 2019.

Cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Troy Reeder, and tight end Kendall Blanton — all key parts in the team’s postseason run — were undrafted free agents.

The Rams’ hit rate in the later parts of the draft is one more reason they’re able to do it the way they do it without bumping into the walls other teams might.

Can they keep getting away with this?

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

In the short term, probably. Before the 2022 league year kicks in, the Rams will have to clean up the more than $14 million they’re over the NFL’s salary cap. That’s not heavy housekeeping (if Andrew Whitworth retires, that clears up the whole thing with a few million to spare), and they’re pretty well set from a free agent perspective — Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Sony Michel, and Darious Williams are among their most prominent unrestricted free agents, and Snead will probably find a way to at least split the difference in bringing them back. Beckham has already said that he might be amenable to a discount to stay in L.A. Unfortunately for him, his torn ACL will decrease his free-agent value.

The Rams are top-heavy from a cap perspective — they have four players (Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Matthew Stafford) with 2022 cap hits of more than $20 million, but at least they’re not carrying heavy cap for players who aren’t worth it in a value sense. But their solid drafts in the later rounds also gives them a ton of value in players with tiny cap hits for their respective on-field performance. The off-chance that Donald may retire would obviously be a catastrophic blow if it actually happened, but again, the Rams aren’t a team built on just one guy, even if that guy is the best defensive player of his era.

So, when we talk about other teams possibly replicating the Rams’ “blueprint,” let’s not misrepresent it as a team that got lucky with a couple of big trades. Snead, McVay, and their entire staff have done a fabulous job with their roster at every height and depth. In that way, they’re no different than any other champion — however you get there, there are certain non-negotiables along the way.

