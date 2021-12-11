Los Angeles Rams at Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 13

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 13

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Los Angeles Rams (8-4), Arizona (10-2)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Enough is enough. It’s time to get this offense ramped up again.

It’s not like it’s been bad – it’s still fifth in the NFL in total yards – but it hasn’t been consistent enough on the ground and the passing attack hasn’t been as smooth as it should be.

Yeah, the Rams were great last week … against Jacksonville. They were great a few weeks ago … against Houston.

They haven’t been able to go off against the good teams, and that includes the 37-20 loss to Arizona in Week 4. However, the Cardinals can be run on. The Bears were able to do it a little bit last week and Carolina and Green Bay were able to rip off yards in chunks.

The combination of Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel have to get rolling right away.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 14

Why Arizona Will Win

The Cardinals got back up to speed with Kyler Murray returning for last week’s win over Chicago. Now they’re back for their first home game since mid-November.

The offense might still be the star of the show, but the defense has been terrific, especially when it comes to takeaways with four against the Bears and nine in the last four games.

In a shootout, it should come down to maximizing and extending every possession.

The Cardinals are great on third downs on both sides of the ball. The Rams aren’t, especially on defense.

– NFL Week 14 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona converted on 8-of-13 third down tries in the first meeting and the defense clamped down hard after the first quarter.

At home, this will be a blast of a back-and-forth offensive fight … and then the Cardinal D will clamp down hard in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

Expect this to be as much fun as you’ll hope this could be for a Monday Night game.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 31, Los Angeles Rams 28

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings