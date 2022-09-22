Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals look to keep the momentum going after their Week 2 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders when they play host to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

First place in the NFC West could be on the line when Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams offense comes to town. But will the Los Angeles attack be enough to offset whatever production comes from Murray, James Conner and Marquise Brown? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Cardi Week 3 game:

Rams at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Rams (-3.5)

Moneyline: Rams (-180); Cardinals (+155)

Over/under: 48.5

More odds, injury info for Rams vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Reyes: Rams 27, Cardinals 21

L.A. has dominated this series, but both of these teams have been unreliable plays against the spread over their last five or six games so I think there are far better plays out there. Still, I think the Rams are slowly shaking off their early-season rust and should eventually hit their stride.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Safid Deen: Rams 28, Cardinals 24

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were able to mount a 20-point comeback in Las Vegas last week, but their luck will not continue against the defending Super Bowl champions. Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the vaunted Rams defense will affect Murray early and often as they did in the playoffs last season. While Murray will look and play better than the last time he faced the Rams, he won’t be able to avenge last season’s disastrous loss.

Lance Pugmire: Rams 27, Cardinals 17

The Super Bowl champions know better than to let Kyler Murray run unfettered as he did in the fourth quarter against the Raiders.

Story continues

