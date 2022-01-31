Los Angeles Rams 4.5-point favorites over Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As quickly as the championship games were over, the big question was: What will the spread be for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals?

The answer is the NFC West champion Rams are the early favorite by 4.5 points over the AFC North king Bengals.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 and there will be plenty of wagers and room for the number to move.

The total points at first blush are set at 49.5 points.

Sun, 02/13, 3:30PM

SPREAD

MONEY LINE

TOTAL POINTS

Rams

Rams12-5-0

-4.5-105

-205

O 49.5-115

More Odds

Bengals

Bengals10-7-0

+4.5-115

+165

U 49.5-105

Game Info

Recommended Stories