Los Angeles Rams 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpapers

The Los Angeles Rams have a fairly tough road back to the postseason in 2024, facing six teams that made the playoffs a season ago. They’ll also go on the road to face the likes of the retooled Bears and now-healthy Jets, which could be two difficult matchups early and late in the year.

The Rams are equipped to win the NFC West and make a serious push toward the Super Bowl, but they’ll need to get through the regular season first. If you’re as excited about next season as we are, you’ll want to download the schedule wallpapers below for your desktop and phone.

That way you can stay updated on all of the Rams’ 17 games in 2024, from Week 1 against the Lions to Week 18 against Seattle.

Desktop

Mobile

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire