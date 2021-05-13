Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Los Angeles Rams. Week 1: vs. Chicago Bears Week 2: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals. Week 5: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 6: @ New York Giants Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions Week 8: @ Houston Texans. Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers Week 11: Bye Week 12: @ Green Bay Packers Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings Week 17: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 18: vs. San Francisco 49ers

