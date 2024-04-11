Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Memphis

Los Angeles Lakers (45-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-53, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Memphis aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 14-35 in Western Conference games. Memphis allows 112.5 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 25-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league with 28.5 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 8.1.

The Grizzlies average 105.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 117.5 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 5.4 more points per game (117.9) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 28 the Lakers won 136-124 led by 32 points from Rui Hachimura, while Desmond Bane scored 26 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake LaRavia is shooting 35.5% and averaging 9.3 points for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Lakers. Hachimura is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 102.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Brandon Clarke: out (hand), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back), Anthony Davis: day to day (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.