Los Angeles proposes Para-climbing for 2028 Games

Para-climbing would be making its Paralympic debut in 2028 if selected [Getty Images]

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics have asked the International Paralympic Committee to add Para-climbing to the programme.

If approved, Para-climbing would make its debut on the Paralympic stage.

The proposal will be voted on by the IPC governing board on 26 June.

"We would like to thank the International Paralympic Committee for giving us the opportunity to add this exciting sport in 2028," said Janet Evans, chief athlete officer for Los Angeles 2028.

"We see this as a unique chance to give more athletes the ability to compete on the world's biggest stage while creating an expansive and elite adaptive sport program that exemplifies LA28's commitment to elevating the Paralympic movement."

Para-surfing will not be added to the 2028 programme.

"We are, of course, disappointed in this news, but as surfers, when we miss a wave, we turn and paddle just as hard for the next one," said International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre.