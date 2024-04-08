Los Angeles plays Phoenix on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (50-28, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -3; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns are 7-8 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 7.0.

The Clippers are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles scores 116.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Suns average 116.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 116.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 113.5 the Suns give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Suns 138-111 in their last meeting on Jan. 9. Paul George led the Clippers with 25 points, and Kevin Durant led the Suns with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Suns. Booker is averaging 27.7 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Clippers. George is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

Clippers: Daniel Theis: out (thumb), Joshua Primo: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.