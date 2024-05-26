Los Angeles plays conference foe Dallas

Dallas Wings (1-2) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Wings -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings square off on Sunday.

Los Angeles finished 17-23 overall and 9-11 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks averaged 19.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Dallas finished 22-18 overall and 11-9 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Wings averaged 87.9 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.