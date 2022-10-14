Los Angeles Pac-12 QBs take center stage in second half of 2022 season

Caleb Williams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They play for rival schools, but they are both situated in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. USC and UCLA have made themselves centerpieces of the Pac-12 championship race, with Oregon being the other team at the forefront and Utah having a chance as a pursuer.

How the Pac-12 title chase unfolds over the next several weeks will certainly play a role in shaping the competition for the best quarterback in the Pac-12, but on-field performance is the foremost indicator.

Caleb Williams has been really good thus far, but it’s impossible to deny that DTR has been better, at least in the first six weeks of the season and especially in his statement game against Utah. The UCLA offense is humming along, and if the Bruins hang a huge number on Oregon on Oct. 22, the DTR freight train will keep rolling along.

We talked about the two great Los Angeles Pac-12 quarterbacks at The Voice of College Football:

List

USC-Utah expert predictions from columnists, reporters, bloggers, websites and more

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire