Los Angeles Lakers welcome new coach JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers on Monday formally introduced new head coach JJ Redick.

Redick, a 15-year NBA veteran, is best known for his work as a sharpshooter on six teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, and his current role as a broadcaster, analyst and podcaster, including a podcast called “Mind the Game” hosted with Lakers star LeBron James.

However, according to General Manager Rob Pelinka, Redick wasn’t selected with James in mind. Instead, he was picked for the younger Lakers.

“It became evident that one of JJ’s passions was bringing some of the incredible things he’s done in basketball thinking and basketball content to player development as we build out that,” Pelinka said. “I think that’s something that’s going to be really exciting for our fans to see, how we take a new and unique approach of Lakers excellence with player development and combining that with high-level strategy and high-level attention to detail on the basketball court.”

Los Angeles Lakers to hire JJ Redick as head coach: report

Redick acknowledged the prominent criticism of his selection on Monday, as he lacks the coaching experience typically found at the highest level of basketball, calling the process “surreal.”

He did, however, joke with the media that he “didn’t know if you guys had heard” that he hadn’t coached in the NBA before, though he sought to assuage some of those concerns by detailing the skills he’d built up over his career.

“The greatest moments, especially toward the end of my career, was about helping players,” Redick said. “It starts with the desire to serve players, to serve the Lakers organization, to serve our fans.”

Redick was selected after UConn head coach Dan Hurley turned down the role earlier this month.

Redick replaces fired coach Darvin Ham, who lasted for two seasons before a first-round exit from the playoffs earlier this year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.