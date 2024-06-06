Los Angeles Lakers ‘targeting’ surprise candidate for head coaching job – report

In the latest twist to the unconventional search to fill their head coaching vacancy, the Los Angeles Lakers are now targeting one of the largest figures in college hoops for the job, according to a new report.

In a report filed early Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that the Lakers were preparing a “massive offer” to present to the University of Connecticut’s Dan Hurley for their head coaching job. Hurley, regarded as one of the best coaches in the men’s college game, is coming off of his second-straight national championship with the Huskies.

Hurley, Wojnarowski wrote, is being considered for the job based off of his tactical acumen and player-development skills. He reported that Hurley has been at the forefront of the head coaching search throughout the entire process, despite the Lakers exploring other options.

FILE - UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $31.5 million contract, the school announced Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

There was no word on whether Hurley would plan to accept a potential offer.

In his 14 years as a head coach at the Division I level, Hurley has racked up an impressive record of 292-163 at Wagner College, Providence and later UConn. He’s risen to mainstream prominence in recent years after guiding the Huskies to the last two NCAA titles.

Hurley, 51, was expected to have another title-contending team in 2024-25, despite losing a massive amount of talent to the NBA Draft.

The news comes amid rumors and reports that the Lakers were looking in another unconventional direction for their head coaching vacancy. The job has been linked to former Duke and NBA player JJ Reddick, who started a podcast with Lakers’ superstar LeBron James earlier this year.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James checks the scoreboard in Game 5 of an NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Denver.

While Reddick, who played 17 years in the league and is known best for his stints with the Orlando Magic and L.A. Clippers, has never coached basketball in a formal role. He does have clear chemistry with James, however, the aging legend’s future with the team is in question.

The Lakers’ job will likely pose a challenge for the new coach regardless, as James, who will turn 40 in the middle of the next season, could opt out of his Lakers’ contract before free agency begins. Even if he chooses to stay in the purple and gold, there will be added pressure on the next coach to win immediately as James enters what’s sure to be the final seasons of his illustrious career.

The Lakers’ 2023-24 season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs when they fell to the Denver Nuggets for the second straight year, this time in five games. The team fired coach Darvin Ham last month after just two years on the job.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.