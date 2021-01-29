Los Angeles Lakers player grades for the season so far

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached the 20-game mark of the 2020-21 season, which means more than it usually does in a shortened 72-game season. While the Lakers no longer own the title of the best record in the league, they’re still in prime position to hold the top seed in the West for the second year in a row and better yet, earn home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

However, everything hasn’t been perfect for the Lakers and we’re here to judge how everyone has played so far this season. For the sake of efficiency, we’ll be focusing on players who have played a significant amount this season for which to be able to judge them on their play.

LeBron James: A+

In his 18th season, James is not only rewriting what it is to be great at this stage of his career, but he's also been the best player in the league through the first portion of the season. In a season in which James was expected to manage his load and sit out more games than usual, James has played in every game and he's actually been better on a per-minute basis than he has been in a Laker uniform. Per 36 minutes, James is averaging 28 points, 8.6 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 41% from the 3-point line. Simply put, we've never seen James dominate from the outside like he has this year and he's shooting more from the outside than ever before, while still being a feared finisher at the rim. In fact, James is actually shooting a little better this season from within three feet this season than he did last season. James may be averaging fewer minutes than every season in his career, but the quality in his minutes is as premier as ever before.

Anthony Davis: A-

I'm doing my best to appreciate Anthony Davis' greatness so far this season without underselling that we definitely aren't seeing the best Anthony Davis we can see. Davis has said it in more drastic terms like "I suck right now" and even coach Frank Vogel has admitted to Davis not being in rhythm like the Lakers were used to. Honestly, the bubble probably spoiled the Lakers because Davis was shooting like Kevin Durant in the postseason. His devastating outside shooting from the postseason has not carried over to the regular season and perhaps that should be expected after Davis finally realized what it takes to win at the highest level. Either way, even an A- or B+ from AD is better than everyone else's A day on the Lakers, save for LeBron. So you can only knock him down so many notches, even as he and the Lakers expect more from him.

Dennis Schröder: B+

Dennis Schröder didn't hold back upon arrival to Los Angeles, proclaiming his desire to be a starter and it's gone just about as well as Lakers fans could have imagined. While Schröder hasn't shot the ball well from the 3-point line in a Laker uniform, he has more than made up for it by being able to take some of the creative weight of the Lakers offense and by playing excellent defense against opposing ballhandlers. Schröder, as early as his days as a draft prospect, was always tantalizing as a defender but his defense this season has gone up to another level and may merit consideration for the NBA's All-Defense team. He's come up with crucial steals and stoned drivers all season, proving what many have said about him for a long time: that he doesn't need to average 20 points a game to be a key contributor to a championship-level team. If he gets his shots to go that B+ will go to an A pretty quickly.

Montrezl Harrell: B+

Harrell has helped the Lakers bench production reach a new level this season, even if he hasn't been able to replace the size they lost in the middle. Still, Harrell has proven to be a solid fit both next to Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol as a monster in the middle alongside the two big men who can kill teams from the outside. Harrell has also displayed a new leaf as a playmaker and passer with the Lakers, as the Lakers have given him some isolation opportunities and other chances to showcase his skills outside of the pick and roll. And from afar, Harrell's style of play and infections energy has helped bring a new dimension to the Lakers group, both being refreshing as a player and personality.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: A+

The only thing you could say that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hasn't done is to play in every game. Other than that, his contributions to the Lakers have been impeccable through the first part of the season. Through 15 games, Caldwell-Pope is shooting over 50% from the 3-point line and has proven himself to be even better at moving off the ball to create spaces for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to find him for high quality looks. Caldwell-Pope's defense has been just as good and his presence helps the Lakers get into transition, even more, making them even more dangerous when they are already a great half-court team. It also seems that whenever the Lakers are in need of a big shot, KCP is there to deliver. His play deserves a grade worthy of excellence in his role.

Marc Gasol: B-

Gasol, in some ways like Montrezl Harrell, has been a breath of fresh air for the Lakers. His style of play is so drastically different from the two centers the Lakers played most of last season alongside Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee. That has revealed itself in fun ways, especially when Gasol connects with a cutting LeBron. But while the shooting and passing have opened up different avenues for the Lakers to attack, it does look like they've lost something on the defensive end. With McGee and Howard, Davis would always have another rim protector but Davis is now tasked with being the lone defensive threat above the rim. Oddly enough, the defense doesn't show up on ESPN's Real Plus Minutes, where Gasol currently ranks 46th among qualified centers. In addition to the defense, Gasol isn't generating shots at the rim as he has in the past. That makes things even worse when you compare his rim activity to what the Lakers were used to seeing with their other centers last season, who were constant lob targets for LeBron to get high percentage shots. This is still a work in progress.

Kyle Kuzma: B

When you look at Kuzma's box score stats, you'd probably have no reason for concern. He's shooting the 3-pointer at a much higher rate than he has over the last two seasons and is grabbing a career-high in rebounds. While those areas of growth are good, it does seem like Kuzma is settling into his role with the Lakers as, well, a role player. He signed a 3-year extension worth $40 million and after a couple of opportunities as a starter, Lakers coach Frank Vogel decided it was better to take him out of emergency starter duty and keep him in his bench role. This may be what's best for both parties as this looks to be the role Kuzma is most ready for. But what is most encouraging is that it seems Kuzma's efficiency is actually improving while his role has been tinkered with.

Wesley Matthews: B-

Wesley Matthews has made a few contributions for the Lakers and even started a game but at age 34, it appears that Matthews contributions will mostly be limited on this Lakers team. Matthews is playing a career-low 19.8 minutes per game for the Lakers and he clearly doesn't have the defensive quickness he used to. Still, Matthews has shot the 3-pointer at a decent rate and more than anything gives them some emergency experience on the bench when they need it. Matthews isn't getting the minutes or the role he had last season in Milwaukee, but he's the type of high-character that won't ruin your locker room if he's not getting things to go his way.

Alex Caruso: B+

Alex Caruso has actually been pretty great this season. He's shooting the 3-pointer better than ever and by percentage, he's been the best 3-point shooter in the league. Combining this with his already great size and athleticism in the backcourt, he has become an even more dangerous weapon for the Lakers. I'm just taking Caruso down a few notches because of what led him to be out for over a week, going over to a friend's house during the holidays. While we would all love to be able to trust our friends, what Caruso did is a prime example of what we are supposed to NOT do during the pandemic, whether you're in the NBA or not.

Talen Horton-Tucker: B

For a guy who spent most of his time last season with the South Bay Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker has looked more than comfortable on an NBA court. But the hype about THT is definitely a lot hotter than the production for the second year guard. Because of the Lakers depth, Horton-Tucker has logged a handful of DNPs. He's also had some nice outings, including 17 points in a win over Houston and some high scoring games in the preseason. His length and strength on the defensive end also give the Lakers more versatility. Still, he hasn't been as strong as the hype, from LeBron James and the internet, would suggest.

Markieff Morris: C+

With the Lakers having a great record, everybody on the team who has contributed deserves a passing grade. Even Markieff Morris, whose biggest contribution to this Lakers season was getting ejected along with DeMarcus Cousins in a game earlier in January down in Houston. Morris was instrumental for the Lakers during their title run and has simply proven to be less instrumental this season. He may prove to have a role in the postseason, but Morris has definitely been less essential to the Lakers' success to start the season than he was in the bubble.

Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Quinn Cook, Alfonso McKinnie: Incomplete

While people within the Lakers could certainly tell you about the daily contributions of the above players, they simply haven't played enough to merit a grade at this point in the season. Dudley is probably the only one of the four to play any minute of consequence but he's been out for the past few games with a sore calf.