Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper and Boston Celtics alum Dee Brown share Larry Bird stories

Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper had a heck of a career battling Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics for titles in the 1980s, so he has saved up a bevvy of stories to share from those halcyon days. And Coop recently shared a bunch of them on a recent episode of his CLNS Media “Showtime with Michael Cooper” podcast.

Cooper and company got into some Larry Legend hijinks, and also touched on some Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Isaiah Thomas dirt for good measure. To top it off, the guest for the episode is none other than former Bird teammate and slam dunk specialist Dee Brown, who had some nuggets of his own to share in the show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the Hick From French Lick and their peers from that era.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire