Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper on this year’s Celtics championship bona fides

It is not all that often you can get one of the Showtime era Los Angeles Lakers stars to say something nice about the Boston Celtics (and can you blame them given the historic rivalry between the two storied ball clubs?), but it does sometimes happen.

And happen it did on a recent episode of Lakers legend Michael Cooper‘s CLNS Media “Showtime with Coop” podcast with guest Nick Gelso. The former Laker and current podcast host had plenty of kind things to say about this season’s Celtics squad, including the moment he became a believer in their collective championship capabilities.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire