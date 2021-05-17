LeBron James leaves game vs. Pelicans early after ankle injury with Lakers set for play-in game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James rolled his ankle late on Sunday night in New Orleans. (AP/Derick Hingle)

LeBron James’ ankle injuries will carry with him into the play-in tournament.

James, after battling a lengthy ankle injury, appeared to injure that same ankle late on Sunday night in their final game of the regular season.

LeBron James injures ankle again

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 110-98 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, James rolled his ankle coming down from a layup attempt and fell to the court.

James remained down on the floor briefly, clearly in pain, before he stood up on his own and walked over to the Lakers’ bench. He did not return.

James finished the night with a team-high 25 points and six assists.

LeBron leaves the game after rolling his ankle pic.twitter.com/zV1NfdagOx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

James had missed 22 of the Lakers’ last 26 games with an ankle injury. He finally returned to the court on Saturday for their win against the Indiana Pacers, when he put up 24 points.

Lakers set for play-in tournament

While it looked like James and the Lakers were finally healthy headed into the postseason, James’ latest ankle issue couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The Lakers finished the regular season in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and are now set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the new postseason play-in tournament on Wednesday night. The winner will advance into the playoffs, while the loser will have to take on the winner of the other Western Conference play-in game.

Though James’ status for that game is still unclear, the Lakers insist they aren’t taking that game lightly.

“We’re not going into this game thinking it’s going to be easy,” Anthony Davis said, via the The Athletic’s Bill Oram . “It’s definitely going to be tough.”

