LeBron James has two courtside Pacers fans ejected in overtime win over Indiana

A pair of fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were kicked out on Wednesday night after allegedly saying something to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James, midway through overtime of their 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers, grabbed an official and walked directly at the two fans in their seats. James pointed directly at the two fans, who were then quickly escorted off the floor and out of the arena.

It wasn’t clear exactly what the two fans said initially, though they clearly set James off.

They also didn’t seem too bothered during their walk out of the arena, and made faces to the crowd as they received a small ovation on their way to the tunnel.

James didn't specify what the fans did exactly after the game, but hinted that they were either using obscene gestures or language. Either of those things, he said, aren't acceptable whatsoever.

"When obscene gestures and language come into it, can't be tolerated," James said, via CBS4's Chris Widlic.

James finished Wednesday night with a season-high 39 points to lead the Lakers to the win. He dropped eight of Los Angeles’ 12 points in overtime, and added six assists and five rebounds. It was his first game back after being suspended following an altercation with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.