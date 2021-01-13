LeBron James wins bet with Dennis Schroder mid-game with wild 3-pointer against Rockets

LeBron James didn’t just lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

James, thanks to a wild no-look bucket, actually left the Toyota Center $100 richer.

LeBron’s wild no-look 3-pointer, earns $100

James, midway through the second quarter of their 117-100 win agains the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Tuesday night, caught a pass in the corner and fired from behind the arc.

Before the shot fell through the net, though, James had already turned around completely to face his teammates on the bench.

Naturally, they went nuts.

As it turns out, though, there was a lot more to that shot than it seemed.

James said that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder actually bet him $100 that he wouldn’t make it.

Obviously, he had to take those odds.

“I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball,” James said. “A bet isn’t official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him in the eye … I turned around and looked him in the eye and said, ‘Bet.’”

LeBron James on the bet he made with Dennis Schroder on no-look 3-pointer (question via @LakersReporter): pic.twitter.com/JmqrnZSiUW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 13, 2021

James led the Lakers with 26 points and eight rebounds in the win, and shot 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Anthony Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

While the shot itself was enough to spark that reaction off the bench, the bet made the moment that much better.

“I love my teammates, man,” James said.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won an in-game bet with Dennis Schroder in spectacular fashion on Tuesday night. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo/AP)

