Lakers find unique way to honor Kobe Bryant with 2020 championship rings

The Los Angeles Lakers officially presented their championship rings following their win in the NBA Finals in October on Tuesday night ahead of their season opener.

Though it’s not noticeable at first glance, the team made sure to find a way to honor fallen Lakers star Kobe Bryant in the ring design.

Lakers honor Kobe Bryant in rings

The Lakers’ massive championship rings are stunning and include 17 purple amethyst stones with .95 carats in each to make up the “L” on the removable top — representing the 17 championships the franchise has won. There are .52 carats of yellow diamonds in every ring, too, to represent the number of regular-season wins the team had, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Players’ names and numbers sit on the side of the ring, where the words “Leave A Legacy” encircle the number. Behind that number is where they chose to honor Bryant with a black mamba snake.

The Lakers ring has a removable top(!), 17 purple stones making up the "L" to rep the team's 17 titles, and a black mamba snake encircling every players' number for, of course, Kobe.

"Leave a Legacy," the team's playoff slogan, is on there too. pic.twitter.com/KdDuHBMyR0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2020

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles in January, something that stunned the sports world. The Lakers have found countless ways to honor the Lakers legend since his death, including jersey patches, special alternate uniforms, court logos and more.

Though the Bryant-aspect of the design isn’t much, the subtle gesture is the perfect last way to pay tribute to him to officially wrap up the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James receives his NBA championship ring before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

