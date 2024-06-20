Los Angeles Lakers hire JJ Redick as next coach, reports say

JJ Redick has agreed to a four-year deal to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach, according to ESPN. The Lakers, one of the NBA’s most historic franchises with 17 championships, parted ways with coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons in May following a first-round playoff exit.

Redick has no previous coaching experience but spent 15 seasons in the league as a player from 2006-2021. The first seven years were spent with Orlando — who selected him at No. 11 overall out of Duke — before time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. Redick was known as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, hitting 41.5% of his career attempts.

He joined ESPN as a basketball commentator after his retirement from the league in September 2021.

Redick, 39, is also recognized as one of the best college basketball players in history. The Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer (2,769 points), he averaged 19.9 points per game over four seasons. Redick was named the national college player of the year in 2006 and was a two-time All-American, a two-time ACC Player of the Year and a two-time ACC tournament MVP.

The Lakers, despite having stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have failed to reach expectations in recent seasons. They have only made it out of the first round of the playoffs one time since winning the NBA Finals in 2020.

Los Angeles reportedly offered UConn coach Dan Hurley a six-year, $70 million deal last week, according to ESPN, but he declined to stay in college basketball.

