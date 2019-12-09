Anthony Davis drops 50 to lead Lakers past Timberwolves in dominant fashion

The Minnesota Timberwolves had no answer for Anthony Davis on Sunday night.

Davis scored 50 points on just 29 shots to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Timberwolves 142-125 behind a dominant second-half run at the Staples Center, leading them to their 14th win in 15 games.

"I just wanted to come out, be aggressive and do what I can to help the team win."@LakersReporter talks with @AntDavis23 after dropping 50 on the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/uj7gohRIHz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 9, 2019

“I just came out, aggressive, playing hard,” Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “My teammates did a good job of finding me, and just staying in a rhythm, staying hot ... We don’t need a loss to learn. I just wanted to come out, be aggressive and do what I can to help the team win.”

Davis was on from the start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and then adding another 10 in the second. After a few minutes of back-and-forth play in the third quarter, the Lakers finally busted the game open with a 14-2 run to grab a 19-point lead.

From there, Davis and the Lakers held on to pick up the 17-point win, their fourth straight.

Davis finished the night shooting 20-of-29 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists. It marked just the fourth time in his career that he’s hit the 50-point milestone, and his first with the Lakers.

LeBron James dropped 32 points and 13 assists of his own in the win, too. Their combined 82 points marked the first time that a pair of Lakers teammates combined for at least 70 points in consecutive games since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal did in 2003, as the duo scored a combined 70 points in their win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

While he admits that it’s still a work in progress, Davis has nothing but positive things to say about his new partnership with James on the court.

“It’s been fun. When you’ve got two players who are very selfless who just want the best for the other player, it’s very easy,” Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I’m looking for him. He’s looking for me. We continue to learn off each other, where we like to score the basketball ... We’re going to continue to get better at it, but it’s looking good right now.”

Anthony Davis dropped 50 points while shooting 20-of-29 from the field to lead the Lakers past the Timberwolves on Sunday night. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

