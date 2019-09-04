Alex Caruso hit with 'random' drug test after jacked photoshop pictures of him go viral

The NBA hit Alex Caruso with a random drug test just days after clearly fake photos of him looking jacked went viral. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso isn’t jacked.

Sure, he’s in great shape. He’s a professional athlete, after all. But “jacked” isn’t generally the term used to describe the lanky, balding 6-foot-5 point guard.

Last month, the Lakers posted several shirtless photos of Caruso working out in the team facility to social media. Naturally, It didn’t take long for several users to photoshop the pictures to make Caruso look much, much bigger than he actually is.

can we just skip the NBA season and give Alex Caruso the MVP already? pic.twitter.com/ZGMH0eDdAn — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 31, 2019

However, not everyone picked up on the joke — including, it appears, the NBA league office.

Caruso was hit with a “random offseason” drug test this week, just one week after the fake pictures went viral.

Mr. Silver is always watching. pic.twitter.com/9JVL7R2PxV — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) September 3, 2019

Coincidence? Maybe. The NBA sends out its drug tests randomly all throughout the year. It’s entirely possible that it was just Caruso’s turn.

Or — and this explanation is way more entertaining — someone in the league office saw the fake pictures and fell for it, which prompted the drug test to try and bust the 25-year-old for taking performance enhancing drugs.

Either way, it doesn’t sound like Caruso is worried about passing that test.

