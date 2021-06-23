Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana

The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M University Police on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Brazos County (Texas) Sheriff's Office jail records indicate that the 27-year-old Caruso paid a $552 fine and was released on $3,000 cash bond.

Caruso has played four seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers, with whom he was a member of the 2019-20 championship team. In 184 career games as a key role player for the Lakers, Caruso has averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in 19 minutes. Caruso enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

The NBA does not conduct randomized tests for marijuana, continuing a policy for the 2020-21 season that was enacted prior to playing in the Orlando bubble last year.

Alex Caruso has played each of his four NBA seasons with the Lakers.

