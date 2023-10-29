Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/28/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/28/2023
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
This postseason has been a Marte Part-ay for the D-backs.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title match on Dec. 23. That may have to wait.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.