Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild, 04/15/2024
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild, 04/15/2024
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
Fernandez, 41, joined the Kings ahead of last season and helped get them to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Never change, Gronk.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Embiid was a surprise scratch for Sunday's season finale with a playoff berth at stake.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.