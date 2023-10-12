Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10/11/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10/11/2023
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Nothing is stopping the Diamondbacks so far this postseason.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Paulo Costa is still scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Whether he makes it to the post will depend upon his health.
The Twins and the Dodgers are out of the playoffs.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Who are the most polarizing NBA players of the 2023-24 fantasy basketball draft season?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin hands off the Week 6 overview of NFL backfields dealing with injuries and other question marks.