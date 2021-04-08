Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

The Telegraph

The prospect of making your Masters debut, at the age of 24, in front of a global audience of millions, would be enough to make most mortals’ legs turn to jelly. Not Bob MacIntyre’s, apparently. “I thought I’d be more nervous or uptight,” the Scot, the only British debutant in this year’s field, admitted. “But just now I’m not at all nervous. I just want to get going.” Perhaps his fearlessness is not all that surprising. When you’re used to your rivals trying to take your head off with a shinty stick, whacking a little white golf ball up some well-manicured lawns probably holds a little less dread. MacIntyre, who hails from the small coastal town of Oban on the western edge of the Scottish Highlands, has a background in the sport and a warrior’s attitude to match. He clearly enjoys nothing better than rolling his sleeves up and getting stuck in. MacIntyre even returned home midway through his rookie season a couple of years ago, frustrated by the grind of the pro tour, to return to his first love, which he describes as “a combination of field hockey and legalised violence”. The decision raised a few eyebrows at the time, with some observers concerned that MacIntyre might be taking a risk with his fledgling golf career. “Some people take drugs, drink, the lot," he replied. "My drug is shinty.”