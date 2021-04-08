Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/07/2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102 on Wednesday night. McDaniels also had six rebounds and three assists. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Miles Bridges had 16 and Devonte' Garaham and Cody Zeller added 15 each, and Zeller had 14 rebounds.
The prospect of making your Masters debut, at the age of 24, in front of a global audience of millions, would be enough to make most mortals’ legs turn to jelly. Not Bob MacIntyre’s, apparently. “I thought I’d be more nervous or uptight,” the Scot, the only British debutant in this year’s field, admitted. “But just now I’m not at all nervous. I just want to get going.” Perhaps his fearlessness is not all that surprising. When you’re used to your rivals trying to take your head off with a shinty stick, whacking a little white golf ball up some well-manicured lawns probably holds a little less dread. MacIntyre, who hails from the small coastal town of Oban on the western edge of the Scottish Highlands, has a background in the sport and a warrior’s attitude to match. He clearly enjoys nothing better than rolling his sleeves up and getting stuck in. MacIntyre even returned home midway through his rookie season a couple of years ago, frustrated by the grind of the pro tour, to return to his first love, which he describes as “a combination of field hockey and legalised violence”. The decision raised a few eyebrows at the time, with some observers concerned that MacIntyre might be taking a risk with his fledgling golf career. “Some people take drugs, drink, the lot," he replied. "My drug is shinty.”
After four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, "failure" isn't a word often associated with the U.S. women's national soccer team - unless, of course, the topic is the 2016 Rio Olympics. After winning gold at the 2012 London Games and triumphing at the 2015 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes flew into Rio under enormous expectations but lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. "We have very high standards for the team, which is championship or, you know, it's total failure," forward Megan Rapinoe told reporters at the Team USA media summit on Wednesday.
Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]
McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.
Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.
The injury lists for the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans are changing almost daily. James Harden returned from a two-game absence to start the Nets' 114-112 win over the New York Knicks on Monday, only to exit after four minutes because of tightness in his hamstring. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said tests on the hamstring have been "clean," but the Nets will "err on the side of caution" by holding Harden out as long as he feels discomfort.
The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.
The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.
Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.
The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway. Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was […]
Moments after Pulisic rattled the bar, Chilwell put the first leg to bed for Chelsea with a dribble and nous of an elite striker.... coming from left back.
Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.
DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs. But he darned sure didn't decline his $27,739,975 player option last offseason.
Jayson Tatum is a gifted player, but Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics star needs to improve in a different area if he wants to elevate to the next level.
The illness, which is not COVID-19, has kept Larry Nance out of five games so far for Cleveland.
Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.
Greg Hardy has been granted his wish for a matchup with Tai Tuivasa.