Los Angeles Kings debut new, familiar logo

The Los Angeles Kings showed off their new primary logo on Thursday, which is kicking things back to the days of “The Great One” in the Southland.

Still sporting the silver and black, the Kings’ new look is a tribute to the teams of the 1990s, in which the franchised shook the sports world by trading for the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky played eight seasons in L.A. and led the squad to its first Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1990-91.

Los Angeles Kings New Logo

The logo that will be displayed on the Kings’ uniforms next season are nearly identical to the one the team used from 1988 to 1998. Differences include a wider outline allowing for larger “Los Angeles” lettering and a bigger crown.

The team will unveil its new uniforms next week, according to a news release.

“This has been an extensive and collaborative process, and we are thrilled to roll this out to our fans and the city of Los Angeles,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “This evolution is rooted in our 57-year history and embraces the elements of our eras. It also involved interface and feedback with players both past and present, and it sets the stage for extensions and new iterations in the future.”

The return to the classic look doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as the Kings have used the design for throwback uniforms in recent seasons.

According to the Kings, the now-former logo that the team had used since 2011 has been retired. The team won its two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014 with that primary logo.

