Los Angeles fans are still mad at Stephen Strasburg for dominating the Dodgers in the NLDS

Stephen Strasburg is no longer a member of the Washington Nationals-at least for now-but that doesn't mean Los Angeles fans are forgiving him for what he did to the Dodgers in the playoffs just yet.

The right-hander attended the Clippers' highly anticipated matchup with the Houston Rockets (who just happen to be the favorite team of fellow free agent Anthony Rendon) on Friday night. But when the camera found him and the arena threw him up on the big screen, a chorus of boos rang throughout Staples Center.

Stephen Strasburg is watching Rox v Clips tonight. I may or may not try to persuade him to sign with Padres for a hometown discount. pic.twitter.com/Mr3GCEZhf4 — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) November 23, 2019

Smattering of boos for World Series MVP/Dodgers killer/Free Agent Stephen Strasburg as he's shown on the big screen here at the Clippers game. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 23, 2019

Strasburg was largely responsible for the Dodgers' downfall in the NLDS, tossing quality starts in both Game 2 and Game 5 while limiting Los Angeles to four runs over 12 innings with 17 strikeouts.

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Dodgers, who led the National League with 106 wins before being bounced in the first round by the eventual World Series champions. Even six weeks later, it appears they're still not ready to forgive Strasburg.

After what he did to that lineup, it's hard to blame them.

