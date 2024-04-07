Los Angeles faces Cleveland, aims for 50th win this season

Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -4; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to earn its 50th win this season when the Clippers host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Clippers are 24-13 in home games. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 10.5.

The Cavaliers are 22-18 in road games. Cleveland is 21-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Clippers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%). The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 118-108 on Jan. 30, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 105.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Joshua Primo: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Isaac Okoro: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.