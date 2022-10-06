Los Angeles will face four coaches with experience as Rams vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams have become a feeder system for other teams in search of new coaches. One of the franchises that has leaned on their development of administrative talent are the Dallas Cowboys, who have no less than four former Rams on their coaching staff.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, running backs coach Skip Peete, secondary coach Al Harris, and special teams coordinator John Fassel all coached or played for the team over the years and could have special insight into Los Angeles’ strategies in the Week 5 matchup.

Nussmeier was with the team in 2006 and 2007, so his experience may be a bit dated. Peete and Fassel, though, had extensive experience with the Rams, from 2016 and 2012 respectively with both of their tenures ending in 2019. Harris was a player for the team before they relocated to Los Angeles, seeing the field for just one season in 2011.

The accumulated experience of these coaches adds up to well over 10 years, so their inside knowledge of the organization could end up playing a critical factor in the Cowboys’ success against the Rams. It is likely that Dallas circled this game on their schedule as a must-win matchup heading into the season given Los Angeles’ position as the incumbent Super Bowl champion, and they are sure to be seeking revenge on their former employer.

Each week is a unique challenge in the NFL, especially early in the season as teams feel out and adjust to their new schemes that were developed in the offseason. This matchup will be a good litmus test for the Rams’ efficacy as a NFC contender in 2022, and may prove to be one of the more crucial games they play this season.

Head coach Sean McVay will have his work cut out for him in preparation for the tilt, and may need to take advantage his former Cowboys coaches, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to mitigate Dallas’ overwhelming familiarity with the Rams’ system.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire