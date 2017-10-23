How to Get Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros Tickets for 2017 World Series

Tickets to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros square off on baseball’s biggest stage are still very much available on the secondary market—just be prepared to shell out a lot of cash for the honor of seeing the 2017 World Series live.

Buyers from all over the country are headed to either Los Angeles for the first two games or Houston for Game 3, and many are spending thousands of dollars, according to StubHub.

The most expensive seats are in Dodger Stadium, but Houston’s Minute Maid Park comes close.

Game One is Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. EDT.

The matchup marks the first appearance in the World Series in 29 years for the Dodgers, which could explain the exorbitant secondary market prices.

The average ticket price for Game One is $1,171 and the range between the most and least expensive seat could be equated to a jump in tax brackets. The cheapest ticket sold on StubHub went for $500, in the preferred loge box section of Dodger Stadium, and the most anyone has paid thus far is $15,570, for the Dugout Club section.

That section places fans smack between each dugout and behind home plate, and includes access to a buffet and two full bars, and even includes parking passes.

Overall, the average ticket prices at Dodger Stadium have fallen significantly since Friday, one day before it was known who Los Angeles would face in the series. Ticket market tracking firm TicketIQ pegged the average cost at $3,164, which was just below the Chicago Cubs average of $3,480 last year, according to ESPN.

Tickets for Game One are still available on StubHub, and range from $749 to $35,000 for two Dugout Club spots.