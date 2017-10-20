The Los Angeles Dodgers: How they got to the World Series

After spending millions upon millions and continuously tweaking the roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally found the right formula. Now, for the first time since 1988, they are headed to the World Series after overpowering the defending world champion Chicago Cubs in five games in the National League Championship Series.

Now all that stands between them and ending a 29-year championship drought is four wins against either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Los Angeles Dodgers World Series gear right here!]

Completing the journey won’t be as easy as the Dodgers have made it look so far. After winning an MLB best 104 games during the regular season, the Dodgers have started the postseason just as hot. With a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round included, they are 7-1.

That success puts them in a position now where they can rest, allow nagging injuries to heal — especially to All-Star shortstop Corey Seager — and set the roster up as they wish ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday. It also gives us some time to reflect on what a remarkable ride this has been for the Dodgers so far, and why there’s a really good chance it could pay off with a championship.

Simply put, the Dodgers have been an unstoppable force all season. Well, save for one 1-16 stretch between August and September. But that also highlights the strong mindset that’s taken over in Los Angeles. Rather than allow that stretch to define them, it is now a distant memory for a team that finished first in the National League in team ERA (3.38) and fourth in home runs (221).

There’s no notable weakness to speak of. Just pure domination in every sense and every facet. But it didn’t just come together overnight. Here’s a look at some big reasons why the Dodgers owned the National League.