Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies play in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-29, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-47, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, Rockies +157; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 25-47 overall and 14-20 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 21-14 record on the road and a 45-29 record overall. The Dodgers have a 37-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 22 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 41 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 10-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .267 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.