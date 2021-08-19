On the Los Angeles Dodgers' City Connect jerseys, a spray paint design on the sleeves are a nod to LA's mural culture. (Photo by Nike)

Over the 2021 campaign, the MLB and Nike have slowly unveiled jerseys describing the bond between a baseball club and fans. First came the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Miami Marlins. On Thursday, The Swoosh unveiled its seventh and final City Connect jersey collection and lets just say they saved the best for last.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' City Connect uniform celebrates the relationship between Los Angeles' distinct culture and sport. The club honors all Angelenos and their passion for team and a shared chase for being the best. The bright blue jersey is a tribute to a fanbase who have powered the club and cheered them on for over six decades.

For over six decades, Angelenos have been united by a team, a dream and a color. Whether you refer to that color as blue or azul, we all share a connection and an allegiance to a team that inspires our art and story. We are Los Angeles, somos Los Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/Iba5mt12rE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 19, 2021

Dropping ahead of Latino Heritage Month, highlights in the jersey include a "Los Dodgers" inscription across the chest. The graphic pays homage to the team's unwavering connection with the Latino community and the lasting impact of the Dodgers' Latino fans and players.

On the sleeves you'll find a spray-paint design honors L.A.'s mural culture. Throughout the city, artists have illustrated iconic moments in Dodgers history that coincide with the legacy of the club and its athletes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' City Connect jerseys are available to shop at MLBShop.com. Scroll on for purchasing links and more gear from the Dodgers' City Connect collection.

