Los Angeles Covid-Related Hospitalizations Have Nearly Doubled In Past Two Weeks

Tom Tapp
·2 min read

In the past two weeks, daily hospitalizations in Los Angeles County related to Covid-19 have nearly doubled according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. On Monday, there were 1,437 people hospitalized with Covid-19; on Monday, July 26 there were 745 people hospitalized with Covid-19. See graph below for a general idea of the increase in the past three months.

The majority of the increase has been among unvaccinated people. Hospitalizations remain very low among vaccinated people. Between May 1 and July 17, 3,158 people were hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 92% of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. That percentage has been evening ever so slightly as the spread of the Delta variant causes more breakthrough infections.

More from Deadline

3-day average of hospitalizations since early May - Credit: LADPH
3-day average of hospitalizations since early May - Credit: LADPH

LADPH

On Monday, the county reported another 2,919 new daily cases of Covid-19. That’s a minor drop from Sunday’s total and a big drop from the 4,283 new cases reported on Saturday and the 3,930 on Friday. But L.A. health officials warned the Monday dip was likely due to reporting delays over the weekend.

Last Thursday, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer offered hope saying, “We’re not seeing the exponential growth in cases we saw earlier.” She noted that while daily case numbers are still high, they don’t seem to be growing at the same rapid rate.

A better indication of infection spread, the 7-day test positivity rate, actually fell considerably in the past week, dropping from 5.4% last week to 4.4% this week. Hospitalizations may still be increasing because they are a lagging indicator, often jumping weeks after increases are seen in cases.

Another lagging indicator, the number of Covid-related deaths, is still low, with only six reported in the county on Monday. That figure may or may not rise in coming days as vaccination among the small numbers of those hospitalized may have an impact.

Ferrer attributed the stabilization in daily case numbers to L.A. County’s indoor mask mandate, which was effective July 18. “We look different in terms of the rate of increase compared to other counties. We were the only county at the end of July that’d made that mandate.”

Ferrer, however, cautioned that total daily cases in the county will likely continue to go up in the near term. That’s because schools are starting back up and more companies are requiring proof of vaccination or frequent negative tests, so the number of tests being processed is rising rapidly. As test numbers rise, more cases will likely be discovered, she said.

“We’re going to see more cases. In the past two weeks, we’ve gone from about 40,000-45,000 tests a day to 60,000-65,000 tests.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Bernie Madoff had toes amputated and shouted about release on death bed, new report reveals

    Failing kidneys and a declining cognitive function made the disgraced financier’s final year in prison a whirlwind of suffering

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates, but doctors are sounding the alarm that hospitals in the state are filling up

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system for COVID

    In an alert sent via text, city authorities wrote "the Covid-19 situation in Austin is dire."

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

    Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already. "I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.One woman in her 80s has died overnight bringing the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 28.

  • What are the best approaches to engage the vaccine-hesitant now?

    Whether you’ve personally lobbied vaccine-hesitant friends and family or are merely shaking a fist at the horrifying news out of hospitals filling up fast again in places like Texas and Florida, it has probably dawned on you that there is no silver bullet that will nudge large numbers of the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves. Instead, behavioral scientists say it needs to be a multi-pronged approach that could include a broad array of tactics, including mandates in workplaces, government incentives such as direct payments, and the threat of having to pay more for health insurance when you decide to resist vaccination. Businesses of all sizes have already joined the push to win over the vaccine-hesitant by enacting vaccine mandates.

  • A 15-year-old described what it's like to have long COVID, from forgetting the previous day's schoolwork to sitting in the shower to avoid fainting

    Will Grogan, a star student and tennis player, told the New York Times he struggled getting back to school while dealing with long COVID symptoms.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?