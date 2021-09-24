Clippers: 'No one knows' when, or if, Kawhi Leonard can return from ACL injury this season

The Los Angeles Clippers have no idea when, or if, Kawhi Leonard will play this season.

The team, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Friday, doesn’t have any timetable for Leonard’s recovery and subsequent return after the ACL injury he suffered last season.

"Oh, we don't even breach that," Frank said, via ESPN. "I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL [injury], the timeframe.

"Even just to save you guys [from asking] throughout the year, is no one knows. You just attack it day by day, he has a very detailed plan with a great group and we'll just let his body and the doctors tell us when it's the right time."

Leonard underwent surgery on partially torn ACL

Leonard appeared to suffer his right knee injury in Game 4 of L.A.'s playoff series against the Utah Jazz last season. He tweaked his knee in that contest, and missed the Clippers' final eight postseason games due to what the team called a “sprain” at the time.

The Clippers eventually confirmed that Leonard had suffered a partially torn right ACL, and he underwent surgery in July.

ACL injuries are always different, but many take about a full calendar year to recover from.

Leonard signed a new four-year, $176.3 million deal with the Clippers last month after declining his option to enter free agency. The 30-year-old averaged 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, his second in Los Angeles.