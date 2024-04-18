Los Angeles Clippers introduce $1,300 first-come, first-serve season ticket

This is a rendering of The Wall fan section inside the Los Angeles Clippers' under-construction Intuit Dome. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers

April 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers fans now can buy a $1,300 season ticket that allows them to get a seat -- on a first-come, first-serve basis -- in a fan section next season at the Intuit Dome, the team announced.

The Clippers introduced the "ultimate wall pass" Wednesday. The pass, priced at $1,299 before taxes and fees, provides access to all 41 regular-season home games in Los Angeles -- an equivalent to $30 per game.

Fans who purchase the ultimate wall pass will have their seats assigned from row Nos. 3 through 51 depending on their arrival time, with better seats given to those who arrive early.

Most fans who buy the tickets will sit in the section known as "The Wall" behind the opposing team's basket. High-demand games could result in seat assignments in other areas of the arena, including the standing-room-only section.

Fans who buy the ultimate wall pass can make "sit-with-friend" reservations before attending games, ensuring they are seated next to others with the same type of ticket.

They also can purchase a shareable ultimate wall pass for an additional $800, which features the same perks, but allows the ticket to be shared between four people.

Those with the ultimate wall pass will receive early access to playoff tickets and discounted concession prices.

The Intuit Dome is scheduled to open in August, ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, served as the home of the Clippers for the final time this season. The Clippers shared the facility with the Los Angeles Lakers since 1999.