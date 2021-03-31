Los Angeles Clippers’ hot streak snapped after late rally by Orlando Magic

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
The Orlando Magic mounted a fourth-quarter fightback to snap the Los Angeles Clippers’ six-game winning streak with a 103-96 triumph.

Orlando snatched the lead late in the fourth as they went on a 17-3 run to finish the game against a side seeming to struggle after playing five times in the last seven days.

Rui Hachimura backed up a night after scoring 26 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers to tie his career-high effort of 30 as his Washington Wizards fell 114-104 to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Japanese was set up throughout the game by Russell Westbrook, who became the third player in NBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists (22, 15, 14).

The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers could not recover from a slow start against the Denver Nuggets.

Philadelphia fell behind by 25 points in the first half, with Jamal Murray top-scoring for Denver with 30 points en route to the 104-95 victory.

The Phoenix Suns moved to six wins from their last seven starts with a 117-110 effort over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Suns, who sit second in the Western Conference, had to hustle at the end after they let a 16-point lead slip and saw the Hawks’ Trae Young shoot two free-throws to level at 103-all with three minutes and 31 seconds remaining.

The home side were safe, though, three minutes later when Jae Crowder collected four after he was fouled while successfully shooting a three-pointer that took his side ahead by seven.

