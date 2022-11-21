Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen makes 46-yard catch in return from hamstring injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have been injury riddled this season as they hobbled to a 5-5 record with a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. Despite the loss, the game marked the return of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who sat out seven games due to a hamstring injury.

In the game, Allen had five receptions for 94 yards, including a 46-yard catch from Justin Herbert on third and 18 in the fourth quarter. The five-time Pro Bowler outran Chiefs defensive back Joshua Williams and laid out to make the catch.

The play set up a Josh Palmer touchdown to give the Chargers a 27-23 lead.

The catch served as redemption for an earlier grab that Allen fumbled a few drives earlier.

Despite his efforts, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for three touchdowns as the Chiefs earned the win and furthered their lead in the AFC West.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers WR Keenan Allen makes 46-yard catch in return from injury