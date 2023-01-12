Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 14

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

NFL Expert Picks Playoffs Wild Card

Ranking all Bowls | Bowl Grades For Every Team

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win the AFC Wild Card

The offense has everything moving.

Justin Herbert was hurt early in the year, the receiving corps wasn’t quite right for most of the second half, and it’s been a bit hit-or-miss at times to find any consistency. But now – with the possible exception of Mike Williams and his banged up back – the O should be ready to wing it around.

The Jacksonville defense does a whole lot of bending without breaking, and statistically it’s just fine … against teams without quarterbacks.

Houston couldn’t move the ball against the Jaguar D. Tennessee didn’t mess with the passing game with Josh Dobbs under center, and the Jets were the Jets.

Dak Prescott didn’t have any real problems getting the passing attack going, and neither did Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, or Derek Carr – sky point on his Raiders career.

Herbert will spread it around and shouldn’t have too many problems moving the chains against a Jacksonville defense that’s awful on third downs, the Charger D is great at coming up with takeaways, and …

– Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

– LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

NEXT: Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win the AFC Wild Card

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win the AFC Wild Card

You have as many road wins over teams that made the NFL Playoffs as the Los Angeles Chargers do.

Story continues

Yeah, the Los Angeles is 5-4 on the road this year. Those five wins? Indianapolis, Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston.

It seems like a million years go when Jacksonville roared past the Chargers for a 38-10 win in Week 3, but that was when there was a glimmer of what might be coming … sort of.

The Jaguars took the momentum from that home victory and lost five straight games, but all of a sudden things started to shift. Trevor Lawrence became more confident, the offense started to take a few more chances, and everything was a bit more efficient.

For all of the good things the Chargers do, they don’t run the ball effectively enough – at least outside of Austin Ekeler in the red zone – and they can’t stop anyone’s ground game.

Travis Etienne didn’t get a whole lot of work against Tennessee, but he was on a tear for the three games before that. There’s a good enough rotation of backs to take the heat off of Lawrence and the passing game, and …

– LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card

Can the Charger run defense hold up?

Los Angeles is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 145 rushing yards. Jacksonville is 5-2 when coming up with that many or more.

Can the Jaguar offense keep the turnovers to a minimum?

Like most NFL teams, things are fine when there aren’t a ton of mistakes, but the Chargers are great at making up for their problems with takeaways, coming up with two more more in eight games.

This might start out a little slow, but it’ll gear up and both offenses and both of the young quarterbacks will start to settle in. It’ll be a fun back-and-forth fight in the second half, and then coaching will matter.

Doug Pederson will come up with something silly in a key moment, and it’ll work.

Brandon Staley will come up with something silly in a key moment, and it really, really won’t work.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Jacksonville 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Must See Rating: 4

NFL Expert Picks Playoffs Wild Card

Ranking all Bowls | Bowl Grades For Every Team

Story originally appeared on College Football News