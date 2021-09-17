Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: odds, analysis and picks

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) was virtually flawless against an elite Washington defensive line in the season opener. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

The Chargers bring their 1-0 record into their home opener against the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but two VSiN handicappers have a difference of opinion on which team is the better bet.

Scott Seidenberg: The Cowboys are coming into this game with no pass rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence is out for several weeks and Randy Gregory is in COVID protocols. A makeshift defensive front will face a Chargers offensive line that looked great last week blocking the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Offensively for Dallas, center Zack Martin will play, so that’s a positive, Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out and right tackle La’el Collins is suspended. All of this spells one thing for me, a Chargers win. On defense, they’ll be able to stop Ezekiel Elliott and put pressure on Dak Prescott. L.A. got pressure on eight of Washington’s 26 dropbacks last week. With Gallup out, it should be easier for the defense to lock down on CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys allowed 379 passing yards a week ago and with the amount of passes that Justin Herbert will throw in this one, it’s safe to pencil him in for over 300 as well. This could be a high-scoring game, but I ultimately feel the Cowboys’ injuries, especially on defense, will limit them. I’ll take the Chargers to win it at home.

Pick: Chargers -3.5

Dave Tuley: The advance line for this game was Chargers -1.5. We all know the Chargers beat the Washington Football Team 20-16, but I actually thought the Cowboys’ 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers was a more impressive performance. I thought this line would go to pick ’em, but it went the other direction as oddsmakers re-opened the Chargers at -3 last Sunday and it’s been bet up to 3.5. I won’t complain and will gladly take the extra points and the insurance if the Chargers win a close game by a field goal or less.

Pick: Cowboys +3.5

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.