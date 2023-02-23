Los Angeles Chargers three-round 2023 NFL mock draft Thursday 5.0

The 2023 NFL draft is still a couple of months away, so we will supply you with in-depth coverage between now and then to inform you who the Chargers could be targeting while they’re on the clock.

Round 1, No. 21, TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

The Chargers have not had a bonafide No. 1 tight end since Hunter Henry left in 2021. Musgrave could be that guy.

He missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, but in the two-game stretch when he was on the field, though, Musgrave caught 11 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Then, at the Senior Bowl last month, Musgrave returned and raised eyebrows.

While his blocking is a work in progress, Musgrave has the hands and overall receiving ability to be a mismatch in the passing game from Day 1. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Musgrave is well built, long, and has the athleticism and speed to consistently separate from safeties and linebackers.

If he runs a 4.4 40 at the Combine, like many are expecting him to, Musgrave should solidify himself as a first round pick.

In his four years at Oregon State, Musgrave only recorded 633 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Round 2, No. 54, EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

The Chargers have their fingers crossed in hopes of seeing Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the field together for a full season. However, they can’t bank on Bosa staying healthy. Additionally, Mack is not getting any younger. So that’s why it’s imperative they get more juice behind them.

At 6-foot-2 and 256 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, Hall is a high-motored and powerful rusher with a thick frame. He has the length, strength, explosiveness and violent hands to cause fits for offensive tackles. And while proven as a pass rusher, Hall excels as a run defender.

Round 3, No. 85, WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

The Chargers head into the season with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who is expected to unlock the true potential of Justin Herbert. But, to do so, they need to find the missing piece to the puzzle: a speed element. And Palmer could be that.

Palmer is a dynamic playmaker whose blazing vertical speed makes him a threat. He was the fastest offensive player at the Senior Bowl. He has great ball-tracking skills to win consistently deep over the middle of the field. Additionally, Palmer has plenty of special teams experience.

Palmer caught 71 passes and set a single-season record for Nebraska football with 1,043 yards. He also caught nine touchdown passes and averaged 14.7 yards per reception.

