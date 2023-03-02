Los Angeles Chargers three-round 2023 NFL mock draft Thursday 6.0

The 2023 NFL draft is creeping up, so we will supply you with in-depth coverage between now and then to inform you who the Chargers could target while they’re on the clock.

With that being said, this will be the sixth installment of the three-round mock draft Thursday, where I will lay out different scenarios every week on how the first three rounds could play out for Los Angeles.

Version 1.0

Version 2.0

Version 3.0

Version 4.0

Version 5.0

Round 1, No. 21, EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need more talent in the edge defender room behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Last season, we saw Los Angeles struggle to get pressure off the edge after Bosa went down with a groin injury in Week 3. Kyle Van Noy did down the stretch, but he is now set to be a free agent.

Ojulari, the brother of Azeez, the EDGE for the Giants, finished second only to Alabama’s Will Anderson among SEC defenders in pressure percentage in 2022. Only 20 years of age, Ojulari has the burst, bend and ascending pass rush repertoire to pin his ears back and win the edge consistently.

BJ Ojulari is wreaking havoc against Mississippi St 💪 pic.twitter.com/8z2Kc5heXA — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 18, 2022

Round 2, No. 54, WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Whether or not Keenan Allen is moved to clear up cap space, the Chargers need speed to take advantage of Justin Herbert’s bazooka-like arm and to keep defenses honest in the deep parts of the field. That is exactly what Mims would bring to the wide receiver room.

Mims is a speedy receiver with great separation skills and run-after-catch ability with good quickness and vision. And while undersized at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, Mims plays big in contested situations and shows great effort as a blocker.

Mims finished his three-year college career with 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 receptions. He ranks in the top 15 in program history for receiving yards (eighth), receiving touchdowns (10th) and receptions (15th).

Story continues

Marvin Mims with an INSANE grab👀 pic.twitter.com/uA4twNhS0d — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

Round 3, No. 85, TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

The Chargers still have Gerald Everett under contract for another year. Donald Parham has dealt with significant injuries in the past couple of seasons, including a scary concussion in 2021 and a hamstring strain in 2022. Tre’ McKitty has underwhelmed in his first two seasons. That is why they must add a complete tight end to the room.

Schoonmaker is known more for his blocking skills, but over the last two years of his collegiate career, he was a contributor in the passing game, catching 52 balls for 583 yards receiving and six touchdowns. With the fluidity in his routes, the ability to be a vertical threat due to his good speed and quickness, and his blocking chops, Schoonmaker would be a good fit in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system.

TE Luke Schoonmaker is quick for his size and it works great at the line and beyond #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gREHBcTxcm — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire