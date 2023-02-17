Los Angeles Chargers three-round 2023 NFL mock draft Thursday 4.0

The 2023 NFL draft is still a couple of months away, but we will supply you with in-depth coverage between now and then to inform you who the Chargers could be targeting with they’re on the clock.

With that being said, this will be the fourth installment of the three-round mock draft Thursday, where I will lay out different scenarios every week on how the first three rounds could play out for Los Angeles.

Round 1, No. 21, EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

On paper, the Chargers have one of the better edge defender tandems in the league in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. But when Bosa missed most of the season with a groin injury, the pass rush production took a dip. Mack will be 32 next season. So they must get a proven player at the position early on.

A torn pectoral muscle suffered in October ended his season, but Smith posted 11.5 sacks in his career while, like most Georgia defenders, working in a heavy rotation.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Smith is on the smaller side, but his play overshadows the measurables. He is an explosive athlete with top-tier strength and speed for his size and is solid at getting after the quarterback just as much as he is at defending the run.

Overall, Smith has the tools to become an elite defender in the NFL over time.

Round 2, No. 54, WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

The Chargers have the need for speed, and they get that with Scott, who has been one of the top risers as of late.

Scott is a twitchy, explosive receiver who can stop on a dime and stretches the field with burning deep speed, and has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and break pursuit angles.

Scott scored all 14 of his career touchdowns from at least 20 yards out and was the Bearcats’ top receiver in 2022. He posted 54 catches for 899 yards and nine scores.

Round 3, No. 85, TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

With Gerald Everett only having one more year on his contract, Donald Parham’s injury concerns looming, and Tre’ McKitty’s play being underwhelming, the tight end position needs to be addressed.

Whyle is a reliable pass-catcher with good hands and body control, evident from only six drops in five years of college. He shows good movement skills and straight-line acceleration. He displays the ability to highpoint the ball well in contested situations. Additionally, Whyle has great strength and toughness to move bodies in the run game.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Whyle had a great collegiate career, leaving as the program’s leader in touchdowns with 15 for tight ends. He had 88 catches for 1,062 yards during his career.

